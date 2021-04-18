Krejci, Bergeron, Marchand score 2 as Bruins beat Caps 6-3 KYLE HIGHTOWER, AP Sports Writer April 18, 2021 Updated: April 18, 2021 3:34 p.m.
1 of11 Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) celebrates his open-net goal with Patrice Bergeron (37) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Boston Bruins Tuukka Rask (40) and teammates celebrate after defeating the Washington Capitals during an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Boston Bruins' David Krejci (46) scores on Washington Capitals' Vitek Vanecek (41) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Washington Capitals' Garnet Hathaway (21) and Boston Bruins' Steve Kampfer (44) battle along the boards during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Washington Capitals' T.J. Oshie (77) scores on Boston Bruins' Tuukka Rask (40) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Boston Bruins' Craig Smith (12) defends against Washington Capitals' Lars Eller (20) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
BOSTON (AP) — David Krejci, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand each scored two goals and the Boston Bruins held off the Washington Capitals 6-3 in an at times heated matchup between the East rivals on Sunday.
Marchand also had two assists for the Bruins, who won their fourth straight.