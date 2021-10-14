Kraken post 1st NHL victory, spoiling Preds' opener 4-3 TERESA M. WALKER, AP Sports Writer Oct. 14, 2021 Updated: Oct. 14, 2021 11:48 p.m.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brandon Tanev scored his second goal into an empty net with 1:21 left, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Nashville Predators 4-3 Thursday night for the first victory in the expansion franchise's second game.
The Kraken became the latest expansion franchise to win its first game with the Predators, improving that mark to 3-1-1. They joined Columbus (Nov. 16, 2000) and Vegas (Dec. 8, 2017) in that group.
