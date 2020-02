Kowalski, Powers lead Law past Shelton

Jonathan Law defeated Shelton, 47-35, in girls’ basketball on Wednesday.

Coach Dan Young’s Lady Lawmen improved to 9-8. Shelton is 14-5.

“The girls played with great confidence and determination,” Young said. “Shelton has had a great season and the girls were motivated by our last game (a 43-12 loss) to prove we can compete.”

Liv Kowalski scored 10 points to lead Law.

Mia Powers scored 9.

Katie Konareski and Shelby Green each had 8 points.

LAW 47, SHELTON 35

LAW

Katie Konareski 3 1-2 8, Shelby Green 4 0-0 8, Maddie Lula 3 0-0 7, Liv Kowalski 4 0-1 10, Jill Hall 2 1-2 5, Sarah Paulus 1 0-0 2, Mia Powers 4 0-0 9

Totals: 21 2-5 47

Shelton

Leya Vohra 3 3-4 9, Reem Abdel-Hack 1 0-0 2, Clarissa Pierre 2 1-2 5, Keira O’Connor 2 1-1 5, Devan Wildman 2 0-0 4, Emily Sandin 1 0-0 2, Ashia Askew 4 0-0 8

Totals: 15 5-7 35

Law 20 12 9 6 - 47

Shelton 15 10 4 6 - 35