Konareski paces Law to win at Platt Tech Invitational

Katie Konareski led Jonathan Law at the Platt Tech Invitational. Katie Konareski led Jonathan Law at the Platt Tech Invitational. Photo: Contributed Photo / Jonathan Law Athletics Photo: Contributed Photo / Jonathan Law Athletics Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Konareski paces Law to win at Platt Tech Invitational 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Jonathan Law’s Katie Konareski’s impressive junior season continued Tuesday with a first-place finish at the Platt Tech Invitational at Eisenhower Park.

Konareski took control at the 1 1/2 -mile mark and finished the 5K course in 21 minutes.

Konareski still wants more: “I’m happy I got my best time this season, but I feel if there was someone in front of me that I would have run a better time.’’

Law won the meet with 35 points as coach Linwood Schulte’s team dominated with its superior depth.

Schulte is optimistic that Konareski can excel on Saturday at the state meet.

The depth was led by sophomore Jenna Wasserman who took fifth (23:23). Courtney Hanson followed in seventh (23:50), Lauren Davis was 10th (24:01) and freshman Elizabeth Roos took 12th (24:17).

Konareski had a simple philosophical approach to the race.

“Your mind controls your speed,’’ she said. “Not your body.”

Law was aided by the efforts of Allison Gachi, Lucia Pino, Sarah Paulus and Jordyn Konlian who placed 14th through 17th.

Foran’s Mia Williamson was the Lions top finisher in fourth place in 23:11.

While Schulte won’t look ahead to next year, the 81-year-old coach can’t help but be excited about next season as all his top runners are underclassmen.