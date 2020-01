Konareski leads Law past Guilford in girls basketball

Jonathan Law defeated Guilford, 56-40, on Monday.

Katie Konareski scored 21 points to lead coach Dan Young’s Lady Lawmen, now 4-3. Guilford is 2-5.

Law

Katie Konareski 6 7-10 21, Shelby Green 3 4-4 10, Maddie Lula 5 0-3 10, Liv Kowalski 3 0-0 7. Jill Hall 2 2-9 6, Sarah Paulus 1 0-0 0

Totals: 20 13-26 56

Guilford

Moira Kellaher 2 6-10 11, Elle Petra 5 1-2 11, Sam Leiby 1 2-2 4, Faith O’Donnell 2 0-0 5, Mia Diaz 1 1-3 3 Sarah Inglesias 1 2-3 4, Bella Weekes 1 0-0 2, Olivia Weekes 0 0-2 0

Totals: 13 12-22 40

Law 8 19 18 11--56

Guilford 13 10 8 9--40