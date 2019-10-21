Konareski earns All-SCC in girls cross country

Katie Konareski ran to sixth-place finish at Thursday’s SCC cross country championships, leading the Jonathan Law girls to a fifth-place finish.

Guilford won the meet, run in brutal windy conditions, with 44 points, while Law finished with 177. Foran was 12th, with Lauralton Hall taking 14th.

Konareski, a junior, covered the 5K course in 21 minutes, 18 seconds to earn all-conference honors.

Law sophomore Jenna Wasserman continued her steady improvement, taking 39th (23:19) and junior Kaylee Brotherton was 45th (23:27).

Rounding out the team’s top five were sophomores Courtney Hanson and Lauren Davis in 49th and 50th, respectively. Hanson ran in 23:35 and Davis 23:37.

The final two members of the Lady Lawmen’s top seven were sophomore Allison Gachi (69th, 24:43) and junior Jordyn Konlian (73rd, 24:51).

In the JV meet, Law’s Sarah Paulus was fourth and Lucia Pino took sixth to lead the team to a second-place finish.

Elizabeth Roos was the lone Lady Lawmen in the freshmen race and took sixth.