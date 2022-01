Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

HELSINKI (AP) — Former NHL players Leo Komarov, Sami Vatanen, Valtteri Filppula, Markus Granlund and Mikko Lehtonen were among those named Thursday to Finland’s men’s hockey roster for the Beijing Olympics.

Komarov is the most recent to play in the NHL, dressing for one game for the New York Islanders in October. Filppula, Vatanen and Lehtonen were in the NHL last season.