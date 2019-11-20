Koepka withdraws from Presidents Cup, replaced by Fowler

Brooks Koepka has withdrawn from the Presidents Cup because of a knee injury he suffered last month in South Korea.

He was replaced by Rickie Fowler.

Koepka is the No. 1 player in the world and was the leading qualifier for the Presidents Cup, which will be played Dec. 12-15 at Royal Melbourne in Australia.

U.S. captain Tiger Woods had an extra pick and used it on Fowler.

Koepka says he has been in contact with Woods and told him that despite constant rehabilitation, he was not able to play.

He had stem cell treatment on his left knee during the short offseason, and then slipped on a wet piece of cement during the CJ Cup, which caused him to withdraw and return home to Florida to seek treatment.