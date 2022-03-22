Kobe, Shaq lead AP's 2000s all-decade team The Associated Press March 22, 2022 Updated: March 22, 2022 2:33 a.m.
KOBE BRYANT
The “Black Mamba” spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. In the 2000s, he was a four-time NBA champion and Finals MVP in 2009. He was league MVP in 2008 and won scoring titles in 2006 and 2007. He scored 81 points in a 2006 game against Toronto -- the second-most ever. He was a four-time All-Star Game MVP and a nine-time All-Defense first-team selection. The Lakers have retired both his jersey numbers -- 8 and 24. Bryant died in a helicopter crash in 2020 at age 41. He was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020.
