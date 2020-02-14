Knights’ 8th grade girls win basketball title

The Milford Knights 8th grade girls travel basketball team won the Milford Knights Basketball League Championship on with a thrilling come-from-behind 35-30 win over long-time rival North Haven Travel at Jonathan Law on Feb. 9.

North Haven came out strong at the opening tip and controlled the first half, going into intermission with a 10-point lead. The Knights, needing a defensive adjustment, opened the third quarter with full court pressure. This forced some turnovers that translated into points and got North Haven out of its half court offensive set.

Milford, still down by 8 going into the fourth quarter, stayed in the press opponent and it proved effective. Milford evened the score with 2:30 left in regulation on a corner 3-pointer by Maggie Wetmore.

North Haven went over the limit on fouls, putting Milord on the line. Erin Donegan and Faith Doyle were perfect from the charity stripe, going 4 for 4 and 2 for 2 respectively.

Milford also got key baskets throughout the game from Abby Savoie, Chloe Haasch, Maya Pinto and Zoe Johnson.

The Milford Knights 8th grade girls travel basketball team won its regular season and tournament title. Team members (front row) Maya Pinto and Abby Savoie; (second row) coach Trevor Doyle, Zoe Johnson, Erin Donegan, Chloe Haasch, Maggie Wetmore, Faith Doyle, Tiffany Rosado and coach Mike Donegan.

The Knights qualified for the big game by beating East Haven Travel (51-36) in the semifinals at the Parsons Gymnasium.

Milford also won the 2019-20 MKBL regular season championship with a record of 7-1.