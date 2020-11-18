Knicks move up with second first-round pick in Jazz swap

The New York Knicks moved up a few spots with their second pick of the NBA draft's first round by completing a trade with the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

The Knicks acquired the No. 23 selection from Utah, sending the Nos. 27 and 38 picks to the Jazz.

New York also received the draft rights to Croatian center Ante Tomic, who was taken by the Jazz in the second round in 2008 but has spent his entire career in Europe.

The Knicks' first pick is the No. 8 selection.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports