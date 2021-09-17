Kluber beats Indians, Gallo homers twice as Yanks win 8-0 RONALD BLUM, AP Baseball Writer Sep. 17, 2021
1 of20 New York Yankees starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
2 of20 New York Yankees' Aaron Judge gestures as he scores on a solo home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 3 of20
4 of20 New York Yankees' Joey Gallo runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
5 of20 New York Yankees' Joey Gallo gestures as he crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 6 of20
7 of20 New York Yankees' Aaron Judge smiles in the dugout after hitting a solo home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
8 of20 Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac reacts to the call on a pitch during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 9 of20
10 of20 Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
11 of20 Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac waits to be removed after giving up an RBI single to New York Yankees' Gio Urshela during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 12 of20
13 of20 New York Yankees' Aaron Judge runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
14 of20 New York Yankees' Brett Gardner runs home to score after hitting a three run-home run off Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Nick Wittgren during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 15 of20
16 of20 New York Yankees' Brett Gardner, right, celebrates with Gleyber Torres after hitting a three-run home run off Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Nick Wittgren during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
17 of20 Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Nick Wittgren watches a three-run home run by New York Yankees' Brett Gardner during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 18 of20
19 of20 Fans celebrate after New York Yankees' Brett Gardner hit a three-run home run off Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Nick Wittgren during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
20 of20
NEW YORK (AP) — Corey Kluber won for the first time in nearly four months, pitching six shutout innings in his first outing against the team that helped him blossom into a star, and the New York Yankees routed Cleveland 8-0 Friday night in the start of the Indians’ final series in the Bronx.
Joey Gallo homered twice, and Aaron Judge, Brett Gardner and Giancarlo Stanton hit one each for the Yankees, who tied their season high with five home runs.