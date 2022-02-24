Kitley, Shepherd lift No. 23 Virginia Tech women past Miami

BLACKSBURG, W. Va. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley had 18 points and 12 rebounds for her 13th double-double and No. 23 Virginia Tech pulled out a 70-63 win over Miami on Thursday night.

Aisha Sheppard, honored before the game after becoming the school's all-time leading scorer, added 16 points for the Hokies (21-7, 13-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), giving her 1,808. She also had three of her four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, pushing her ACC record to 387. She passed Louisville legend Aisia Durr last week.