Killorn, Lightning beat Red Wings 5-1 for 3rd straight win ERIK ERLENDSSON, Associated Press Feb. 3, 2021 Updated: Feb. 3, 2021 9:09 p.m.
1 of6 Detroit Red Wings goaltender Calvin Pickard (31) makes a save on a shot by Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Mathieu Joseph (7) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings with center Steven Stamkos (91) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Detroit Red Wings center Sam Gagner (89) goes in on a breakaway after getting past Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote (52) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) beats Detroit Red Wings left wing Taro Hirose (67) to a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Detroit Red Wings goaltender Calvin Pickard (31) watches as a deflection by Tampa Bay Lightning center Yanni Gourde (37) goes into the net for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Looking on is center Dylan Larkin (71). Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Detroit Red Wings right wing Anthony Mantha (39) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with defenseman Christian Djoos (44) and left winger Jon Merrill (24) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Alex Killorn had a goal and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 on Wednesday for their third consecutive win.
Victor Hedman, Ryan McDonagh, Anthony Cirelli and Brayden Point also scored for Tampa Bay, which remained unbeaten in five home games this season. Blake Coleman had two assists to reach 100 career points, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 16 stops.
