Kier scores 18 as Georgia rallies to beat Samford 79-75 Dec. 12, 2020 Updated: Dec. 12, 2020 9:48 p.m.
1 of6 Georgia's Sahvir Wheeler (2) shoots while defended by Samford guard Richardson Maitre (14) during an NCAA college basketball game in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP) Joshua L. Jones/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Georgia's Christian Brown (3) shoots against Samford during an NCAA college basketball game in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP) Joshua L. Jones/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Georgia's Andrew Garcia (4) shoots over Samford forward Stanley Henderson Jr. during an NCAA college basketball game in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP) Joshua L. Jones/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Samford's Logan Dye, left, and Georgia's Sahvir Wheeler (2) compete for the ball during an NCAA college basketball game in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP) Joshua L. Jones/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Georgia coach Tom Crean yells during the team's NCAA college basketball game against Samford in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP) Joshua L. Jones/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Samford guard Christian Guess, bottom, and Jaron Rillie compete with Georgia's Andrew Garcia for possession of the ball during an NCAA college basketball game in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP) Joshua L. Jones/AP Show More Show Less
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Justin Kier hit four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points, Sahvir Wheeler added 15 points, five rebounds and six assists, and Georgia overcame its slow start to beat Samford 79-75 on Saturday night.
Tye Fagan had 15 points and seven rebounds, Andrew Garcia scored 11 points and P.J. Horne 10 for Georgia (5-0), which is off to its best start since the 2001-02 season.