Kershaw's strong start gives Dodgers 9-2 win over Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Clayton Kershaw pitched into the eighth inning in his first game against Houston since the 2017 World Series, Justin Turner hit a two-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Astros 9-2 on Tuesday night.
Kershaw (7-3) allowed a run and four hits in 7 2/3 innings and Chris Taylor drove in two runs as the Dodgers got their eighth straight victory.