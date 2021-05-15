Kershaw fans 11, Dodgers top Miami 9-6 for 3rd straight win GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer May 15, 2021 Updated: May 15, 2021 2:49 a.m.
1 of8 Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy, second from right, is congratulated by Mookie Betts, left, and Corey Seager, second from left, after hitting a three-run home run as Miami Marlins catcher Chad Wallach stands at the plate during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, May 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Friday, May 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes, left, watches his throw to first along with starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw to get Miami Marlins' Adam Duvall out during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, May 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Miami Marlins' Adam Duvall, right, is congratulated by Miguel Rojas, center, and Garrett Cooper after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, May 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw went six innings and struck out 11 in a reasonably comfortable win for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he was thoroughly disappointed in himself.
“Wasn't great today,” the Dodgers' longtime ace said. “Not a lot of positives. When your team gives you that much of a lead, you’ve got to do your best to not give up that many runs and save your bullpen as best you can.”