Kentucky Derby horses running without Lasix under new rule BETH HARRIS, AP Racing Writer April 27, 2021 Updated: April 27, 2021 12:16 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - In this April 27, 2010, file photo, trainer John Sadler, upper right, watches as jockey Rafael Bejarano mounts a horse before a workout at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. California-based Sadler is not necessarily supportive of horse racing’s move toward the elimination of race-day medication. Sadler saddles Rock Your World in this weekend’s Kentucky Derby, which will be run for the first time without horses using the anti-bleeding drug Lasix. Garry Jones/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - In this May 4, 2019, file photo, trainer Kiaran McLaughlin attends Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby day in Louisville, Ky. McLaughlin was initially concerned about horse racing’s move toward the elimination of race-day medication. This weekend’s running of the Kentucky Derby will go off for the first time without horses using the anti-bleeding drug Lasix. Gregory Payan/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - In this May 1, 2019, file photo, trainer Todd Pletcher attends Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Pletcher says horse racing’s move toward the elimination of race-day medication won’t change the way he trains. This weekend’s running of the Kentucky Derby will go off for the first time without horses using the anti-bleeding drug Lasix. Gregory Payan/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Derby is steeped in tradition: a blanket of red roses to the winner, fancy hats worn by mint julep-sipping spectators and its first Saturday in May date on the calendar.
There's a major change coming to the 147th Derby.