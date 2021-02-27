Kennesaw St. 35, Shorter 3

SHORU_FG Pope 41, 09:39

Second Quarter

KENN_Bryant 4 run (Robertson kick), 09:09

KENN_Bryant 2 run (Robertson kick), 01:10

Third Quarter

KENN_Glover 10 run (Robertson kick), 09:43

Fourth Quarter

KENN_Bryant 1 run (Robertson kick), 09:18

KENN_Murphy 18 run (Robertson kick), 02:49

SHORU KENN First downs 12 22 Rushes-yards 33-51 60-311 Passing 109 27 Comp-Att-Int 24-36-0 1-3-1 Return Yards 57 62 Punts-Avg. 7-28.6 3-36.7 Fumbles-Lost 4-3 4-2 Penalty-Yards 9-55 3-25 Time of Possession 30:25 29:35

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Shorter, Ja. Dollard 21-53, Ae. Dennis 3-15, Ty. Owens 2-6, Br. Dickerson 2-4, Ha. Cook 5-(minus 27). Kennesaw St., Ky. Glover 17-87, Is. Foster 5-65, Pr. Daniels 7-45, To. Bryant 14-34, Ad. Adeleke 6-22, Ia. Cousin 2-20, Ir. Smith 2-15, Jo. Murphy 4-14, Co. Gilley 2-6, Ny. Farrow 1-3.

PASSING_Shorter, Ha. Cook 18-24-0-79, Ae. Dennis 2-5-0-18, Br. Dickerson 4-7-0-12. Kennesaw St., To. Bryant 1-2-1-27, Jo. Murphy 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Shorter, Jo. Dietl III 4-27, Ra. Burch 3-22, La. Bradley 4-18, Tr. Williams 4-17, Ka. King 2-10, Ty. Owens 1-6, Wi. Boyd IV 3-5, Ja. Dollard 2-4. Kennesaw St., Sh. Terry 1-27.