ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — CJ Kelly had 18 points to lead five Albany players in double figures as the Great Danes beat Stony Brook 67-59 on Sunday.

Kellon Taylor, Jarvis Doles, Antonio Rizzuto and Jamel Horton added 10 points apiece for the Great Danes (6-8, 6-6 American East Conference). Doles also had seven rebounds.