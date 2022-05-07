Kelly excels, D-backs get late homers to top Rockies 4-1 DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer May 7, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of9 As the suns sets, Arizona Diamondbacks' Jose Herrera hits a foul ball off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chad Kuhl during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, May 6, 2022, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly throws against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, May 6, 2022, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Arizona Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas, right, scores as Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz stands near the plate during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, May 6, 2022, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin Show More Show Less
5 of9 Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chad Kuhl throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, May 6, 2022, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) reaches up to make a catch to get Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon (19) out at first base during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, May 6, 2022, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon drops down a sacrifice bunt against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, May 6, 2022, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
PHOENIX (AP) — Merrill Kelly came within one out of his first complete game, Daulton Varsho and David Peralta hit home runs in the eighth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 4—1 on Friday night.
It was tied at 1 in the eighth when Varsho hit a high 98 mph fastball from Carlos Estévez over the right field wall. It was Varsho's sixth homer of the year.