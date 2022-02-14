Kelly Jones Class M champion, Lauralton fifth at indoor meet

Lauralton Hall Athletics / Contributed photo

Kelly Jones won the 1600-meter run in 5:13.30 and Lauralton Hall placed fifth at the Class M indoor track and field championships in New Haven.

“Kelly the second ever All-State track and field runner from Lauralton with her first-place finish in the 1600,” Lauralton coach Ellis Gill said. “Kelly looked very calm and in control during the mile. She had a plan the whole way which was executed with perfection. She then came back later to take second in the 3200-meter run in a personal best time of 11:34.6 to qualify for nationals in a second event.”