Skip to main content
Sports

Kelly Jones Class M champion, Lauralton fifth at indoor meet

Bill Bloxsom
Bria Colangelo, Emma Kelly, Emma Hoffman and Katherine Baisley placed third in the 4x200 relay at the Class M meet.

Bria Colangelo, Emma Kelly, Emma Hoffman and Katherine Baisley placed third in the 4x200 relay at the Class M meet.

Lauralton Hall Athletics / Contributed photo

Kelly Jones won the 1600-meter run in 5:13.30 and Lauralton Hall placed fifth at the Class M indoor track and field championships in New Haven.

“Kelly the second ever All-State track and field runner from Lauralton with her first-place finish in the 1600,” Lauralton coach Ellis Gill said. “Kelly looked very calm and in control during the mile. She had a plan the whole way which was executed with perfection. She then came back later to take second in the 3200-meter run in a personal best time of 11:34.6 to qualify for nationals in a second event.”

Bria Colangelo, Emma Kelly, Emma Hoffman and Katherine Baisley placed third in the 4x200 relay in a time of 1:53.1.

Katherine Baisley ran an 8.87 to earn fourth in the 55-meter hurdles.

More for you

“Anna Varholak went into the meet seeded eighth in the shot put,” Gill said of his senior. “She went on to throw a personal best of 30-11.25, made it to finals, and was able to finish fifth overall. Anna has performed great for the team in big time meets this year, and we look forward to her doing the same this spring.”.

Sophomore Amanda Umbricht took sixth to medal in the 1600.

“Being top 5 in a very talented Class M is a great achievement,” Gill said. “I am so proud of this team, as they continue to open eyes on the track each week.”