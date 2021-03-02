Karlsson's 1st goal of season helps Sharks beat Avs 6-2 JOSH DUBOW, AP Sports Writer March 2, 2021 Updated: March 2, 2021 1:13 a.m.
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson scored for the first time this season during a four-goal third period that helped the San Jose Sharks roll past the Colorado Avalanche 6-2 on Monday night.
Rudolfs Balcers broke a tie early in the third, John Leonard scored on a breakaway and Evander Kane added an empty-netter as the Sharks pulled away to beat the Avalanche for the first time in three tries this season. Timo Meier assisted on the first three goals in the third.