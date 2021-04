Jonathan Law softball defeated Guilford 6-3 on Friday.

Grace Kantor christened the renovated field with a two-run home run, as coach Melanie Blude’s squad improved to 3-1.

Grace Hess had two hits, including a double.

A freshman, Hess made a diving in catch in right field to halt a threat in the top of the sixth inning.

Kantor also hit a double.

Talia Salanto allowed seven hits to pick up the win. Law made no errors.