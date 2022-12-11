Kansas St. 98, Incarnate Word 50

Griscti 2-4 0-0 6, Cisse 2-5 1-1 7, Krause 0-9 0-0 0, Miller 5-9 0-1 12, Swaby 4-6 0-0 9, Dennis 3-6 1-2 7, Morgan 2-4 1-2 5, Payne 0-4 0-0 0, Hayman 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 19-50 5-8 50.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason