Kansas St. 70, Rio Grande 45

Sango 0-3 0-0 0, Dorsey 0-11 1-2 1, Jones 4-9 2-2 11, Kailahi 2-12 2-2 8, Kyle 2-8 0-0 6, McCorry 0-1 2-2 2, O'Keefe 3-9 0-0 7, Soysal 0-1 0-0 0, McGarity 0-3 0-0 0, Trotter 0-3 0-0 0, Williams 3-7 2-2 10, Sturdivant 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 14-69 9-10 45
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason