Kansas St. 42, LSU 20

LSU 0 7 0 13 \u2014 20 Kansas St. 7 14 7 14 \u2014 42 First Quarter KSU_Knowles 25 pass from Thompson (Zentner kick), 9:13. Second Quarter KSU_Vaughn 1 run (Zentner kick), 11:39. KSU_Knowles 5 pass from Thompson (Zentner kick), 7:01. LSU_Jenkins 23 pass from Kirklin (Stafford kick), :20. Third Quarter KSU_Vaughn 18 run (Zentner kick), 8:46. Fourth Quarter KSU_Vaughn 2 pass from Thompson (Zentner kick), 14:56. KSU_Vaughn 1 run (Zentner kick), 10:15. LSU_Nabers 15 pass from Kirklin (Stafford kick), 3:35. LSU_Hilton 81 pass from Kirklin, :00. A_52,207. ___ LSU KSU First downs 15 22 Total Net Yards 308 442 Rushes-yards 37-170 34-183 Passing 138 259 Punt Returns 0-0 1-19 Kickoff Returns 2-36 1-36 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-32 Comp-Att-Int 7-11-2 21-28-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 2-18 Punts 3-45.0 2-33.0 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 6-59 8-74 Time of Possession 27:38 32:22 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_LSU, Kirklin 11-61, Kiner 14-53, Williams 7-32, Nabers 4-23, B.Thomas 1-1. Kansas St., Vaughn 21-146, Dineen 4-18, Thompson 5-10, Schippers 3-5, Knowles 1-4. PASSING_LSU, Kirklin 7-11-2-138. Kansas St., Thompson 21-28-0-259. RECEIVING_LSU, Nabers 2-17, B.Thomas 2-15, Hilton 1-81, Jenkins 1-23, Mashburn 1-2. Kansas St., Brooks 5-69, Knowles 3-42, K.Warner 3-42, Imatorbhebhe 2-35, Weber 2-29, Vaughn 2-(minus 3), Hommel 1-24, Wheeler 1-12, Lenners 1-5, Sinnott 1-4. MISSED FIELD GOALS_Kansas St., Zentner 54.