Kansas City-N.Y. Yankees Runs

Yankees first. DJ LeMahieu grounds out to shallow infield, Brad Keller to Carlos Santana. Aaron Judge homers to right field. Gary Sanchez singles to right field. Giancarlo Stanton singles to right field. Gary Sanchez to second. Luke Voit flies out to deep center field to Michael A. Taylor. Gary Sanchez to third. Rougned Odor singles to second base. Giancarlo Stanton to second. Gary Sanchez scores. Clint Frazier reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Rougned Odor out at second.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Yankees 2, Royals 0.