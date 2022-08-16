Kansas City-Minnesota Runs

Twins second. Gio Urshela singles to left field. Nick Gordon flies out to deep right field to MJ Melendez. Gilberto Celestino reaches on error. Gio Urshela to third. Fielding error by Bobby Witt Jr.. Sandy Leon out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Zack Greinke to Nick Pratto. Gilberto Celestino to second. Gio Urshela scores. Luis Arraez singles to center field, tagged out at second, Michael A. Taylor to Zack Greinke to Michael Massey. Gilberto Celestino scores.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Twins 2, Royals 0.

Twins fourth. Gio Urshela lines out to first base to Nick Pratto. Nick Gordon lines out to deep left field to Kyle Isbel. Gilberto Celestino homers to center field. Sandy Leon called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 3, Royals 0.

Twins seventh. Luis Arraez doubles to deep right field. Carlos Correa walks. Byron Buxton reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Carlos Correa out at second. Luis Arraez to third. Jose Miranda walks. Byron Buxton to second. Max Kepler reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Jose Miranda out at second. Byron Buxton to third. Luis Arraez scores. Gio Urshela singles to shallow center field. Max Kepler to second. Byron Buxton scores. Nick Gordon doubles to deep right field. Gio Urshela to third. Max Kepler scores. Gilberto Celestino walks. Sandy Leon flies out to Michael Massey.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Twins 6, Royals 0.

Twins eighth. Luis Arraez reaches on error. Throwing error by Michael Massey. Carlos Correa strikes out swinging. Byron Buxton singles to left center field. Luis Arraez to third. Jose Miranda singles to left field. Byron Buxton to second. Luis Arraez scores. Max Kepler reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow right field. Jose Miranda out at second. Byron Buxton to third. Gio Urshela singles to right field. Max Kepler to third. Byron Buxton scores. Nick Gordon singles to left field. Gio Urshela to second. Max Kepler scores. Gilberto Celestino strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Twins 9, Royals 0.