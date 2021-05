Royals first. Whit Merrifield doubles to shallow right field. Carlos Santana grounds out to first base, Miguel Sano to Matt Shoemaker. Whit Merrifield to third. Andrew Benintendi singles to shallow left field. Whit Merrifield scores. Salvador Perez flies out to shallow center field to Jorge Polanco. Adalberto Mondesi strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 1, Twins 0.

Twins first. Jorge Polanco grounds out to second base, Whit Merrifield to Carlos Santana. Josh Donaldson walks. Alex Kirilloff singles to shallow center field. Josh Donaldson to second. Nelson Cruz walks. Alex Kirilloff to second. Josh Donaldson to third. Miguel Sano strikes out swinging. Trevor Larnach walks. Nelson Cruz to second. Alex Kirilloff to third. Josh Donaldson scores. Rob Refsnyder strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Royals 1, Twins 1.

Twins second. Ben Rortvedt homers to center field. Andrelton Simmons reaches on error. Throwing error by Kelvin Gutierrez. Jorge Polanco called out on strikes. Josh Donaldson grounds out to shallow infield, Adalberto Mondesi to Carlos Santana. Andrelton Simmons to second. Alex Kirilloff singles to shallow center field. Andrelton Simmons to third. Nelson Cruz flies out to deep right field to Edward Olivares.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Twins 2, Royals 1.

Royals fifth. Edward Olivares singles to shallow left field. Kelvin Gutierrez singles to center field. Edward Olivares to third. Hunter Dozier reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Kelvin Gutierrez out at second. Edward Olivares scores. Jarrod Dyson singles to shallow left field. Hunter Dozier to second. Whit Merrifield singles to deep left field. Jarrod Dyson to second. Hunter Dozier scores. Carlos Santana walks. Andrew Benintendi out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Rob Refsnyder. Whit Merrifield to third. Jarrod Dyson scores. Salvador Perez singles to left field. Carlos Santana to second. Whit Merrifield scores. Adalberto Mondesi lines out to second base to Miguel Sano.

4 runs, 5 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Royals 5, Twins 2.

Twins fifth. Josh Donaldson doubles to deep right field. Alex Kirilloff singles to left field. Josh Donaldson to third. Nelson Cruz walks. Alex Kirilloff to second. Miguel Sano grounds out to shortstop. Nelson Cruz out at second. Alex Kirilloff to third. Josh Donaldson scores. Trevor Larnach called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 5, Twins 3.

Royals ninth. Kelvin Gutierrez pops out to shallow infield to Josh Donaldson. Hunter Dozier homers to left field. Jarrod Dyson singles to shallow infield. Whit Merrifield grounds out to shallow right field, Jorge Polanco to Miguel Sano. Jarrod Dyson to second. Carlos Santana grounds out to shallow right field, Miguel Sano to Juan Minaya.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 6, Twins 3.