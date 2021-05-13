Kansas City-Detroit Runs

Tigers second. Miguel Cabrera singles to right field. Niko Goodrum called out on strikes. Eric Haase doubles to deep right field. Miguel Cabrera to third. Willi Castro singles to shallow right field. Eric Haase to third. Miguel Cabrera scores. JaCoby Jones singles to right center field, advances to 2nd. Willi Castro to third. Eric Haase scores. Fielding error by Jorge Soler. Akil Baddoo out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Michael A. Taylor. JaCoby Jones to third. Willi Castro scores. Robbie Grossman singles to center field. JaCoby Jones scores. Jonathan Schoop strikes out swinging.
4 runs, 5 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Tigers 4, Royals 0.