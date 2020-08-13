Kansas City-Cincinnati Runs

Royals first. Whit Merrifield doubles to deep right center field. Jorge Soler strikes out on a foul tip. Salvador Perez reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Whit Merrifield scores. Hunter Dozier walks. Salvador Perez to second. Ryan McBroom singles to right field. Hunter Dozier to second. Salvador Perez to third. Maikel Franco strikes out swinging. Ryan O'Hearn grounds out to shallow right field, Joey Votto to Wade Miley.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Royals 1, Reds 0.

Royals third. Salvador Perez homers to center field. Hunter Dozier walks. Ryan McBroom strikes out swinging. Maikel Franco strikes out swinging. Ryan O'Hearn grounds out to second base, Kyle Farmer to Joey Votto.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 2, Reds 0.

Royals fourth. Adalberto Mondesi hit by pitch. Nicky Lopez strikes out swinging. Whit Merrifield out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Shogo Akiyama. Adalberto Mondesi scores. Jorge Soler called out on strikes.

1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 3, Reds 0.

Royals fifth. Salvador Perez singles to shallow left field. Hunter Dozier pops out to Joey Votto. Ryan McBroom walks. Salvador Perez to second. Maikel Franco walks. Ryan McBroom to second. Salvador Perez to third. Ryan O'Hearn out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Nick Senzel. Ryan McBroom to third. Salvador Perez scores. Adalberto Mondesi strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Royals 4, Reds 0.

Royals sixth. Nicky Lopez walks. Whit Merrifield strikes out swinging. Jorge Soler pops out to shortstop to Freddy Galvis. Salvador Perez doubles to deep right center field. Nicky Lopez scores. Hunter Dozier called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 5, Reds 0.

Reds seventh. Jesse Winker homers to right field. Nick Senzel walks. Freddy Galvis homers to right field. Nick Senzel scores. Josh VanMeter pinch-hitting for Kyle Farmer. Josh VanMeter homers to right field. Tucker Barnhart strikes out swinging. Shogo Akiyama pops out to shallow center field to Adalberto Mondesi. Nick Castellanos strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 5, Reds 4.