Recommended Video:

Statistics after 4 games

COMP AVG TD INT
PASSING ATT. COM PCT YARDS GAIN TD PCT INT PCT LONG RATE
Mahomes 150 101 67.3 1134 7.56 11 7.3 0 0.0 54t 114.1
TEAM 150 101 67.3 1106 7.56 11 7.3 0 0.0 54t 114
OPPONENTS 130 77 59.2 780 6.55 4 3.1 5 3.8 35 72
RUSHING ATT. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Edwards-Helaire 71 304 4.3 27t 1
Mahomes 18 108 6.0 21 1
Hill 3 34 11.3 22 0
D.Thompson 6 32 5.3 14 0
Williams 10 31 3.1 7 0
Hardman 1 3 3.0 3 0
Watkins 1 3 3.0 3 0
Sherman 2 2 1.0 2 0
TEAM 112 517 4.6 27t 2
OPPONENTS 122 644 5.3 41 3
RECEIVING NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Kelce 24 297 12.4 45 2
Hill 19 286 15.1 54t 4
Watkins 19 198 10.4 21 1
Edwards-Helaire 14 129 9.2 24 0
Hardman 11 144 13.1 49t 2
Robinson 6 48 8.0 14 0
Williams 5 20 4.0 12 0
Fisher 1 2 2.0 2t 1
Sherman 1 5 5.0 5t 1
Yelder 1 5 5.0 5 0
TEAM 101 1134 11.2 54t 11
OPPONENTS 77 851 11.1 35 4
INTERCEPTIONS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Sneed 2 39 19.5 39 0
Fenton 1 31 31.0 31 0
Mathieu 1 25 25.0 25t 1
Thornhill 1 20 20.0 20 0
TEAM 5 115 23.0 39 1
OPPONENTS 0.0 0
SACKS NO.
Jones 3.5
Clark 3.0
Charlton 2.0
Danna 1.0
Niemann 1.0
O'Daniel 1.0
Okafor 0.5
TEAM 12.0
OPPONENTS 3.0
GROSS NET IN
PUNTING NO. YARDS AVG AVG 20 LONG BLK
Townsend 13 658 50.6 40.6 4 65 0
TEAM 13 658 50.6 40.6 4 65 0
OPPONENTS 12 558 46.5 44.6 7 61 0
PUNT RETURNS NO. FC YARDS AVG LONG TD
Hardman 2 23 11.5 16 0
Hill 1 0 0.0 0 0
TEAM 3 23 7.7 16 0
OPPONENTS 4 50 12.5 19 0
KICKOFF RETURNS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Watts 1 28 28.0 28 0
Hardman 3 70 23.3 31 0
TEAM 4 98 24.5 31 0
OPPONENTS 9 270 30.0 93t 1
OFF. DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIES FUM REC. REC.
Hill 1 0 0
Niemann 0 0 2
D.Thompson 1 0 0
Watkins 1 0 0
TEAM 3 0 2
OPPONENTS 5 1 2
SCORE BY QUARTERS 1 2 3 4 OT TOT
TEAM 12 44 17 41 3 117
OPPONENTS 17 17 6 30 0 70
TOUCHDOWNS LONG
SCORING TOT RUS REC RET XP XPA FG FGA FG SAF TOT
Butker 0 0 0 0 10 13 7 8 58 0 31
Hill 4 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 24
Hardman 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14
Kelce 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12
Mahomes 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8
Edwards-Helaire 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Fisher 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Mathieu 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Sherman 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Watkins 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
TEAM 14 2 11 0 10 13 7 8 58 0 105
OPPONENTS 8 3 4 1 7 7 5 6 43 0 63
FIELD GOALS 1-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50+
Butker 1/ 1 2/ 2 2/ 2 0/ 1 2/ 2
TEAM 1/ 1 2/ 2 2/ 2 0/ 1 2/ 2
OPPONENTS 0/ 0 2/ 2 0/ 0 3/ 3 0/ 1