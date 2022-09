Royals third. Drew Waters singles to right field. Nicky Lopez singles to right field. Drew Waters to third. MJ Melendez reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Nicky Lopez out at second. Drew Waters scores. Bobby Witt Jr. flies out to deep right center field to AJ Pollock. Salvador Perez flies out to center field to AJ Pollock.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 1, White sox 0.

White sox third. Leury Garcia singles to left center field. Romy Gonzalez lines out to shortstop to Bobby Witt Jr.. Elvis Andrus singles to shallow center field. Leury Garcia scores. Andrew Vaughn homers to left field. Elvis Andrus scores. Jose Abreu doubles to left field. Eloy Jimenez grounds out to shortstop, Nicky Lopez to Nick Pratto. Gavin Sheets walks. Yasmani Grandal grounds out to first base, Nick Pratto to Collin Snider.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. White sox 3, Royals 1.

White sox sixth. Gavin Sheets walks. Yasmani Grandal pops out to shallow left field to Bobby Witt Jr.. AJ Pollock singles to right field. Gavin Sheets to second. Leury Garcia singles to center field. AJ Pollock to second. Gavin Sheets scores. Romy Gonzalez singles to left field. Leury Garcia to second. AJ Pollock scores. Elvis Andrus strikes out swinging. Andrew Vaughn strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. White sox 5, Royals 1.

White sox eighth. Yasmani Grandal doubles to deep right field. AJ Pollock homers to right field. Yasmani Grandal scores. Leury Garcia strikes out swinging. Romy Gonzalez called out on strikes. Elvis Andrus singles to shallow infield. Andrew Vaughn called out on strikes.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 7, Royals 1.