KC_McKinnon 2 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 12:52. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 2:08. Key Play: Mahomes 67 pass to Ju.Watson. Kansas City 7, Las Vegas 0.

Las_FG Carlson 54, 7:15. Drive: 11 plays, 40 yards, 5:37. Key Plays: Stidham 10 pass to Moreau; Stidham 10 run; Stidham 13 pass to Adams on 3rd-and-2. Kansas City 7, Las Vegas 3.

Second Quarter

KC_R.Jones 2 run (Butker kick), 14:56. Drive: 3 plays, 44 yards, 1:08. Key Plays: Thornhill 0 interception return to Las Vegas 44; Mahomes 28 pass to Smith-Schuster; Toney 14 run. Kansas City 14, Las Vegas 3.

KC_Toney 11 run (Butker kick), :47. Drive: 12 plays, 98 yards, 5:19. Key Plays: Mahomes 15 pass to Kelce; Mahomes 13 pass to Valdes-Scantling; Mahomes 10 pass to Toney; Mahomes 14 run on 3rd-and-10. Kansas City 21, Las Vegas 3.

KC_FG Butker 44, :00. Drive: 2 plays, 4 yards, 00:09. Kansas City 24, Las Vegas 3.

Third Quarter

Las_FG Carlson 38, 6:55. Drive: 14 plays, 55 yards, 8:05. Key Plays: Stidham 5 run on 3rd-and-1; Stidham 16 pass to Renfrow on 3rd-and-3; Jacobs 10 run on 3rd-and-1; Stidham 4 pass to Renfrow on 3rd-and-15. Kansas City 24, Las Vegas 6.

Fourth Quarter

KC_Pacheco 1 run (Butker kick), 11:03. Drive: 7 plays, 62 yards, 3:01. Key Plays: Mahomes 11 pass to Kelce; Mahomes 10 pass to Valdes-Scantling; Pacheco 31 run. Kansas City 31, Las Vegas 6.

Las_Renfrow 11 pass from Stidham (Carlson kick), 6:37. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 4:26. Key Plays: Stidham 18 pass to Adams; Stidham 11 pass to Waller; Stidham 14 pass to Renfrow; Stidham 12 pass to Adams on 3rd-and-4. Kansas City 31, Las Vegas 13.

A_62,136.

___

KC Las FIRST DOWNS 21 21 Rushing 11 6 Passing 9 13 Penalty 1 2 THIRD DOWN EFF 5-9 8-16 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-0 0-2 TOTAL NET YARDS 349 279 Total Plays 56 67 Avg Gain 6.2 4.2 NET YARDS RUSHING 168 99 Rushes 28 25 Avg per rush 6.0 3.96 NET YARDS PASSING 181 180 Sacked-Yds lost 2-21 6-39 Gross-Yds passing 202 219 Completed-Att. 18-26 22-36 Had Intercepted 0 1 Yards-Pass Play 6.464 4.286 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 5-5-4 4-3-3 PUNTS-Avg. 4-49.0 2-61.0 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 5 33 Punt Returns 1-5 2-8 Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-25 Interceptions 1-0 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 5-43 6-47 FUMBLES-Lost 0-0 2-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 25:47 34:13

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kansas City, Pacheco 8-64, R.Jones 10-45, Mahomes 3-29, Toney 3-26, McKinnon 2-6, Henne 2-(minus 2). Las Vegas, Stidham 7-50, Jacobs 17-45, White 1-4.

PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 18-26-0-202. Las Vegas, Stidham 22-36-1-219.

RECEIVING_Kansas City, Kelce 6-38, Valdes-Scantling 3-27, Smith-Schuster 2-35, Toney 2-18, McKinnon 2-0, Ju.Watson 1-67, Gray 1-14, Bell 1-3. Las Vegas, Renfrow 7-63, Adams 5-73, Waller 2-35, Hollins 2-15, Jacobs 2-5, Abdullah 1-10, Moreau 1-10, K.Cole 1-5, Johnson 1-3.

PUNT RETURNS_Kansas City, Toney 1-5. Las Vegas, Renfrow 2-8.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Kansas City, None. Las Vegas, Abdullah 1-25.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Kansas City, Bolton 8-8-0, McDuffie 6-1-0, Reid 5-1-1, Thornhill 4-3-0, Chenal 4-0-0, C.Jones 3-2-2.5, Gay 3-2-0, Danna 2-1-2, Karlaftis 2-1-.5, Sneed 2-1-0, Saunders 1-1-0, Clark 1-0-0, Cook 1-0-0, Ja.Watson 1-0-0, Harris 0-1-0. Las Vegas, Masterson 6-3-0, Harmon 6-1-0, Teamer 4-1-0, Crosby 3-1-1, Robertson 3-0-0, S.Jones 2-2-0, Moehrig 2-2-0, Billings 2-0-0, Langi 2-0-0, Pola-Mao 2-0-0, Ferrell 1-2-1, Hall 1-1-0, Bars 1-0-0, Hobbs 1-0-0, Tillery 1-0-0, Nichols 0-4-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Kansas City, Thornhill 1-0. Las Vegas, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Scott Novak, Ump Ramon George, HL Derick Bowers, LJ Walt Coleman IV, FJ Tra Boger, SJ David Meslow, BJ Terrence Miles, Replay Matt Sumstine.