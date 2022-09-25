Kansas City 13, Seattle 12
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|12
|12
|12
|
|Totals
|35
|13
|14
|13
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Melendez c
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
|France 3b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Haniger rf
|6
|2
|3
|2
|
|Perez dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Raleigh c
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
|Eaton pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torrens ph-c
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|Olivares lf-3b
|4
|3
|2
|1
|
|Kelenic cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Massey 2b
|5
|2
|2
|4
|
|Winker dh
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|O'Hearn rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Toro pr-dh
|1
|2
|1
|0
|
|Isbel pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Frazier 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Dozier 3b-1b
|3
|1
|3
|2
|
|Moore ph-2b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
|Waters cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Trammell lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Haggerty ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|010
|082
|100
|—
|12
|Kansas City
|011
|00(11)
|00x
|—
|13