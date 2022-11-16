Kansas 79, Texas-Arlington 74

Jacobs 6-11 3-4 15, Smith 3-7 2-2 9, Benjamin 4-12 0-0 9, Washington 7-12 4-8 18, White 6-15 0-0 13, Gipson 2-2 0-3 4, Ringenberg 0-0 0-0 0, Goudeau 1-3 0-0 2, Reniya Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Taleyah Jones 0-4 1-2 1, Threatt 1-2 1-3 3, Totals 30-69 11-22 74
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason