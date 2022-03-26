Kane the 2nd highest-scoring Englishman for his country March 26, 2022 Updated: March 26, 2022 4 p.m.
England's Harry Kane, right, is challenged by Switzerland's Fabian Frei during an international soccer match between England and Switzerland at Wembley Stadium in London, Saturday, March 26, 2022.
England's Harry Kane, second right, scores a goal from the penalty spot during an international soccer match between England and Switzerland at Wembley Stadium in London, Saturday, March 26, 2022.
England's Harry Kane, center, celebrates after scoring a goal from the penalty spot during an international soccer match between England and Switzerland at Wembley Stadium in London, Saturday, March 26, 2022.
England's Mason Mount, top, is challenged by Switzerland's Manuel Akanji during an international soccer match between England and Switzerland at Wembley Stadium in London, Saturday, March 26, 2022.
6 of6
LONDON (AP) — Harry Kane moved level with Bobby Charlton in second place on the all-time England men's scoring chart by slotting a penalty to seal a 2-1 victory against Switzerland in a friendly on Saturday.
The captain's 49th goal in 69 appearances for his country leaves him only four from leveling with the retired Wayne Rooney.