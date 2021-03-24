K-State signs AD Gene Taylor to extension with raise

Kansas State and athletic director Gene Taylor agreed to a contract extension Wednesday that includes a significant jump in base salary to $925,000 per year and would keep him directing the Wildcats through June 2027.
The 63-year-old Taylor, who has been praised for his fundraising but questioned over decisions on coaches, was nearing the end of a five-year deal he signed in 2017. That contract paid him $450,000 the first year with $50,000 increases each of the next four, though he also agreed to a 13% paycut last year to help with budget problems caused by the pandemic.