Juuse Saros makes 39 saves as Predators beat Panthers 4-1 TERESA M. WALKER, AP Sports Writer April 26, 2021 Updated: April 26, 2021 10:57 p.m.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 39 saves, and the Nashville Predators beat the Florida Panthers 4-1 Monday night to hold onto their slim hold on the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Division.
Saros improved to 13-4-1 in his last 18 starts. He has the most wins among NHL goalies since March 18 and helped the Predators stay two points ahead of Dallas by beating Florida for the first time this season in Nashville.
