Junior Major League registration

Junior Major League spring registration is now open.

For more information or to register go to milfordbaseball.org.

Divisions

T-Ball age 3-4/$75; Coach Pitch age 5-6/$75; Rookie Division (machine pitch) age 7-8/$150; Minors age 9-10/$185; Majors age 11-12/$185; Babe Ruth 13U/$249; Babe Ruth 15U spring non-High School players/$209; Babe Ruth Summer League ages 13-18/$249

If you are registering more than one player in your family, you will receive a $20 discount on the second (and all additional children) registration fee. On the review page, there is a link near the bottom to Register Another Player — click on this link to ensure that players are registered within the same order.