Julio Teheran goes 7 innings to help Braves beat Marlins 8-4

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) blows a bubble after he hit a two-run home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in Miami.

MIAMI (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a pair of two-run homers, and Julio Teheran extended his scoreless streak against Miami this season to 24 innings before allowing a run in the seventh to help the Atlanta Braves win 8-4 Friday.

Acuña homered for the fourth game in a row in the fifth inning, and homered again in the ninth to increase his season total to 32. Ozzie Albies went 4 for 5 and hit his 18th homer.

Teheran (7-7) pitched seven innings, struck out seven, hit a sacrifice fly and departed with a 6-1 lead.

Starlin Castro homered for the Marlins' only run off Teheran in his four outings against them this year. The right-hander's ERA is 0.36 versus Miami and 4.02 against the rest of the majors.

Teheran isn't the only pitcher dominating the Marlins. The NL East-leading Braves improved to 11-3 this year against last-place Miami, including 7-1 at Marlins Park.

Caleb Smith (7-6) allowed 10 hits and six runs, both season highs, in 4 2/3 innings.

Castro went 4 for 4 with two RBIs, including a run-scoring single in Miami's three-run eighth.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly was ejected in the fifth for arguing about a balk, and Smith was gone before the inning ended, too, after the Braves scored five runs, including Acuña's first homer. He has seven in 13 games against Miami this year.

RISING STOCK

Marlins left-hander Wei-Yin Chen pitched three perfect innings with four strikeouts, which lowered his ERA to 6.24. It was 8.21 on July 14.

ROSTER MOVES

Braves: Before the game, they recalled RHP Patrick Weigel from Triple-A Gwinnett. He has never pitched in the majors.

Marlins: They placed RHP Tayron Guerrero (torn nail, right middle finger) on the 10-day injured list and recalled RHP Tyler Kinley from Triple-A New Orleans.

INJURY REPORT

Marlins RHP Drew Steckenrider (elbow), who hasn't pitched since May 6, will undergo arthroscopic surgery and miss the rest of the season. He's expected to be fully healthy for spring training next year.

UP NEXT

Marlins: A crowd of nearly 30,000 is expected for University of Miami night Saturday, with RHP Sandy Alcantara (4-10, 4.50) scheduled to start. In his past six starts, Alcantara is 0-4 with a 7.29 ERA.

Braves: RHP Mike Soroka (10-2, 2.45) is scheduled to start. He has won both starts against Miami this year while allowing one earned run in 15 innings.

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine.