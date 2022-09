Judge connects again, hits MLB-best 54th HR, Yanks top Twins

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge kept up his bruising pace and hit his major league-leading 54th home run, connecting for the third straight day and sending the New York Yankees over the Minnesota Twins 5-2 on Monday.

Judge has homered in five of his last seven games for the AL East leaders. He snapped a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning when he hit a 3-1 slider from Trevor Megill (3-2) into the second deck in left.

The All-Star slugger reached 54 homers in his 131st game. He is on pace to hit 65 homers, four more than Roger Maris’ AL record in 1961. Judge reached 54 homers in New York’s 135th game; Maris hit his 54th when he connected off Washington’s Tom Cheney in New York’s 139th game on Sept. 6, 1961.

Judge, who also doubled, has scored five of New York’s last eight runs. He hit solo homers in the final two games at Tampa Bay, scored on a sacrifice fly by rookie Oswaldo Cabrera on Sunday and scored on a single by Josh Donaldson in the first on Monday.

Judge's latest drive came after Gary Sánchez hit a 473-foot, two-run homer into the left field bleachers off Jameson Taillon in the fifth that tied it at 2.

Sánchez tied the game by hitting a 1-0 sinker for his 14th homer since the Yankees traded him along with Gio Urshela to Minnesota for Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ben Rortvedt on March 13.

After connecting, Sánchez watched the ball soar into the stands, dropped his bat and ran around the bases as some of his teammates pounded on the dugout rail.

Marwin Gonzalez also homered for the Yankees, ending a 0-for-29 skid with his first hit since July 6. Kiner-Falefa added his second homer this year in the seventh.

Greg Weissert (2-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings for his second career win. The Long Island native worked around an error in the sixth and was replaced by Wandy Peralta after walking two in the seventh.

Peralta quickly finished the seventh by getting Jose Miranda to hit into a double play, with Gonzalez making a nice scoop at first of Donaldson’s throw, and then fanned two in the eighth.

Clay Holmes pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 19th save.

Judge scored when he doubled and scored on Donaldson’s single off the base of the left field wall. Judge scored just before Donaldson was tagged out at second after appearing to think he had homered.

New York went up 2-0 when Gonzalez hit a slider into the right field seats in the third.

FOR STARTERS

Taillon allowed two runs and six hits in five innings. Three of those came in the fifth inning and he was aided by rookie RF Cabrera’s fourth career outfield assist when Miranda was thrown out trying to stretch his single in the fifth.

Minnesota's Chris Archer allowed two runs and four hits in five innings and is winless in his last 10 starts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: RF Max Kepler (hip tightness) was a late scratch. He struck out as a pinch-hitter in the ninth. …RHP Sonny Gray (right hamstring tightness) will throw his bullpen session Tuesday and his next start is being pushed back to Thursday’s series finale in New York

Yankees: DH Giancarlo Stanton was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the eighth after fouling a ball off his left foot in the sixth. Stanton grimaced and was unable to put any weight on his left foot. … 1B Anthony Rizzo (lower back) is expected to resume baseball activities Wednesday. Rizzo was originally scheduled to resume baseball activities Monday but experienced headaches as a side effect from an epidural shot. … LF Andrew Benintendi (right wrist inflammation) was meeting with doctors Monday to decide if he will undergo surgery Tuesday. … LHP Aroldis Chapman (leg infection) may throw a bullpen session this week. … OF Harrison Bader (right foot plantar fasciitis) hit in the cage and could begin a rehab stint next week.

UP NEXT

Minnesota RHP Joe Ryan (10-7, 3.88 ERA) opposes New York RHP Gerrit Cole (10-7, 3.28) on Tuesday. Cole allowed a career-high five homers in 2 1/3 innings June 9 in Minnesota.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports