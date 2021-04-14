Judge blocks state hearing on Tennessee sportsbook's status

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge who allowed a sportsbook to resume taking bets after questioning the process used to suspend its license has blocked state regulators from holding a new suspension hearing this week.
In Davidson County Chancery Court, Chancellor Patricia Head Moskal wrote that the Tennessee Lottery couldn't hold a planned administrative hearing Wednesday on the suspension of Tennessee Action 24/7. The judge took that step Tuesday, citing the court's "exclusive jurisdiction over Action 24/7’s appeal on judicial review.”