Joyless Journey: D-backs' 23rd straight road loss sets mark
June 17, 2021
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks set a major league record with their 23rd straight road loss, making dubious history in getting trounced by the San Francisco Giants 10-3 Thursday.
The dejected D-backs trudged off the field and quietly made their way back to Oracle Park’s visiting clubhouse following the final out of their latest loss, breaking a tie with the 1963 Mets and ’43 Philadelphia Athletics for road futility.