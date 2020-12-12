Joshua retains heavyweight belts with 9th-round KO of Pulev Dec. 12, 2020 Updated: Dec. 12, 2020 6:40 p.m.
1 of4 World Heavyweight boxing champion Britain's Anthony Joshua punches challenger Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev during their Heavyweight title fight at Wembley Arena in London Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (Andrew Couldridge/Pool via AP) Andrew Couldridge/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 World Heavyweight boxing champion Britain's Anthony Joshua and challenger Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev, left, during their Heavyweight title fight at Wembley Arena in London Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (Andrew Couldridge/Pool via AP) Andrew Couldridge/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 World Heavyweight boxing champion Britain's Anthony Joshua, right, hits challenger Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev during their Heavyweight title fight at Wembley Arena in London Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (Andrew Couldridge/Pool via AP) Andrew Couldridge/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 World Heavyweight boxing champion Britain's Anthony Joshua and challenger Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev, left, during their Heavyweight title fight at Wembley Arena in London Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (Andrew Couldridge/Pool via AP) Andrew Couldridge/AP Show More Show Less
LONDON (AP) — Anthony Joshua retained his world heavyweight titles with a ninth-round knockout of Kubrat Pulev on Saturday, potentially setting up an all-British fight against Tyson Fury to be undisputed champion of boxing's marquee division.
Joshua had already knocked down Pulev three times when he unleashed a right hook that sent the 39-year-old Bulgarian to the canvas once again.