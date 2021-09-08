Jones looking for wins in 2nd full season as Giants QB

3
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — With the season opener against the Denver Broncos four days away, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and offensive coordinator Jason Garrett walked on the grass field as the team headed to the locker room Wednesday after practice.
It was a leisurely stroll with Jones occasionally throwing a football or two toward the goalpost or some other object on the field. The third-year quarterback would then retrieve the ball. Occasionally, Garrett, a former NFL quarterback, would throw a ball at something.