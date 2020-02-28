Jones lifts UNC Asheville past High Point 80-76

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Tajion Jones had 23 points, making 5 of 7 3-pointers, and UNC Asheville narrowly defeated High Point 80-76 on Thursday night.

Jones, Lavar Batts Jr. and Devon Baker combined to make six straight free throws in the final 11 seconds to secure it.

LJ Thorpe had 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists for UNC Asheville (14-14, 8-9 Big South Conference), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Baker and Batts each scored 10 points.

John-Michael Wright had 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Panthers (9-21, 6-11). Denny Slay II added 14 points.

The Bulldogs leveled the season series against the Panthers. High Point defeated UNC Asheville 68-66 on Jan. 16. UNC Asheville finishes out the regular season against Campbell on the road on Saturday. High Point finishes against Winthrop on the road on Saturday.

