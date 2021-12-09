Jones, Lewis lead Marquette past Kansas State 64-63
Marquette head coach Shaka Smart applauds a Marquette basket during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan.
Marquette forward Kur Kuath (35) finishes a dunk over Kansas State forward Kaosi Ezeagu (20) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021,in Manhattan, Kan. At left is Marquette forward Justin Lewis and at right is Kansas State guard Mike McGuirl. Marquette won 64-63.
Marquette forward Oso Ighodaro (13) gets a hug from guard Kameron Jones after Ighodaro blocked a Kansas State shot with seconds remaining to seal the win for Marquette in an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan.
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) brings the ball up past Marquette forward Justin Lewis, right, and forward Kur Kuath during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan. Marquette won 64-63.
Marquette forward Kur Kuath (35) finishes a dunk over Kansas State forward Kaosi Ezeagu (20) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan. Marquette won 64-63.
Kansas State forward Ismael Massoud reacts to a call against the team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Marquette on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan.
The Marquette bench reacts to a 3-pointer from guard Kameron Jones (1) during the second half against Kansas State in an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 202, in Manhattan, Kan. Marquette won 64-63.
Kansas State forward Ismael Massoud (25) has his shot blocked by Marquette forward Oso Ighodaro with seconds remaining in an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan. Marquette won 64-63.
Marquette guard Kameron Jones puts up a 3-pointer near the end of the second half as Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell defends in an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan.
Kansas State guard Mark Smith, top, and Marquette guard Darryl Morsell (32) eye the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan.
MANHATTAN, Kansas (AP) — Kam Jones scored 15 points, Oso Ighodaro blocked a potential game-winning shot in the final seconds and Marquette edged Kansas State 64-63 in the Big East/Big 12 Battle on Wednesday night, K-State's first home loss this season.
Kansas State pulled within a point, 64-63 on a Mike McGuirl 3-pointer with 19 seconds left and, after fouling three times in as many seconds after a timeout, the Wildcats got the ball back when Jones missed a free throw and Kaosi Ezeagu grabbed the defensive board.