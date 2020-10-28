Jones, Cook lead Lauralton cross country

Lauralton Hall’s cross country team had its last regular season meet today at Eisenhower Park against Sacred Heart Academy and Law. SHA beat Lauralton 24-32 and Law beat Lauralton 26-35.

Sophomore Kelly Jones closed out the regular season undefeated, winning her fifth race of the season by almost 50 seconds with a personal best 20:50.

“This was Kelly’s first time ever breaking 21 minutes, and she is now only 4 seconds away from the Lauralton school record,” coach Ellis Gill said.

“Junior Carys Cook also had record setting day. She ran an impressive 22:47, which was the first time she has run under 23 minutes. Carys took 5th place overall on the day.

“Senior captain Kate Backus ran 23:59 today, which was her first time breaking 24 minutes on the year. Junior Maggie Willer also ran a course personal best, finishing in 24:36.”

Lauralton finished out the season at 5-4. Next week Lauralton will run against Amity, Law, Foran and Shelton at the SCC Division meet at East Shore Park, where it will attempt to qualify for the SCC Championship meet.